Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.53
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 32.83% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.