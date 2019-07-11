Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.53 N/A -0.41 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 32.83% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.