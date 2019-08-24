Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.86 N/A -0.41 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 49.65% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.