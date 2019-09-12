Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Its Rivals results

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 3.86% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.