Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.04 N/A -0.41 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Insiders held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund