Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

We are comparing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 17.5%. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.