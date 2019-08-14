Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.66 N/A -0.41 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.