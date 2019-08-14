Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.66
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.