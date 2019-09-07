Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.96 N/A -0.41 0.00 Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 20.5%. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.