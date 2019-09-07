Reviewing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)’s and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.51 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and GasLog Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GasLog Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of GasLog Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GasLog Ltd.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Its rival GasLog Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and GasLog Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has an average price target of $6.47, and a 35.36% upside potential. On the other hand, GasLog Ltd.’s potential upside is 43.77% and its consensus price target is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that GasLog Ltd. looks more robust than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares and 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. Comparatively, GasLog Ltd. has 48.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. had bullish trend while GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.