Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.10% 0.60% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. N/A 17 14.30 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The potential upside of the peers is 59.48%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s peers beat Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.