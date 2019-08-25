Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0.00%
|5.10%
|0.60%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|N/A
|17
|14.30
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.38
|2.47
The potential upside of the peers is 59.48%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|5.27%
|5.71%
|4.78%
|1.14%
|-7.93%
|7.7%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s peers beat Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
