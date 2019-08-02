Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s results

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|17
|2.27
|N/A
|1.24
|14.30
|First Hawaiian Inc.
|26
|4.67
|N/A
|1.96
|13.67
In table 1 we can see Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Hawaiian Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First Hawaiian Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0.00%
|5.1%
|0.6%
|First Hawaiian Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of First Hawaiian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|5.27%
|5.71%
|4.78%
|1.14%
|-7.93%
|7.7%
|First Hawaiian Inc.
|1.44%
|4.04%
|-1.69%
|2.69%
|-4.77%
|18.88%
For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. was less bullish than First Hawaiian Inc.
Summary
First Hawaiian Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
