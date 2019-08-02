Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s results

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.27 N/A 1.24 14.30 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.67 N/A 1.96 13.67

In table 1 we can see Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Hawaiian Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First Hawaiian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of First Hawaiian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. was less bullish than First Hawaiian Inc.

Summary

First Hawaiian Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.