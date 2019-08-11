Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s results

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.21 N/A 1.24 14.30 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.73 N/A 2.05 14.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp. Central Pacific Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is presently more affordable than Central Pacific Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Central Pacific Financial Corp. is $30, which is potential 5.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 95%. About 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial Corp. beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.