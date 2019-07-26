Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)’s and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s results

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 4.12 N/A 4.36 12.66 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 431 3.25 N/A 33.53 13.24

Demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 48.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Bancorp Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 50.6% respectively. Insiders held 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.3% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34% First Citizens BancShares Inc. -2% 3.08% 4.41% 0.53% 0.87% 17.69%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc.