Reviewing e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s results

Both e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) compete on a level playing field in the Personal Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 13 2.96 N/A -0.07 0.00 Natural Health Trends Corp. 10 0.67 N/A 1.73 4.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7% Natural Health Trends Corp. 0.00% 23.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. are 3 and 2.1. Competitively, Natural Health Trends Corp. has 3.8 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 46.5%. About 6.6% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Natural Health Trends Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57% Natural Health Trends Corp. 8.84% -8.41% -36.73% -55.26% -67.37% -59.13%

For the past year e.l.f. Beauty Inc. had bullish trend while Natural Health Trends Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Natural Health Trends Corp. beats e.l.f. Beauty Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.