Reviewing e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s and Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP)’s results

We are contrasting e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) and Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 13 3.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Avon Products Inc. 3 0.35 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and Avon Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7% Avon Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. are 3 and 2.1. Competitively, Avon Products Inc. has 0.9 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avon Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and Avon Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Avon Products Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -19.82% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. with consensus target price of $14. Meanwhile, Avon Products Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.15, while its potential upside is 0.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Avon Products Inc. is looking more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.3% of Avon Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Avon Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57% Avon Products Inc. 10.68% 8.97% 34.92% 124.87% 168.99% 179.61%

For the past year e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has weaker performance than Avon Products Inc.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.