Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 10.56 N/A -2.54 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 698.82% at a $27 average price target. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 103.46% and its average price target is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.