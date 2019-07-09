Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.14 N/A -2.54 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.09 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 601.30%. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 19.96% and its average price target is $23.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 85.3% respectively. 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.