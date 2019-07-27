Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.20 N/A -2.54 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 23 11.94 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.56. Veracyte Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 864.29%. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential downside is -20.99%. The data provided earlier shows that Dynavax Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.