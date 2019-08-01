Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -2.54 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 878.26% and an $27 consensus target price.

Roughly 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.