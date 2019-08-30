Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.19 N/A -2.54 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.