Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 11.11 N/A -2.54 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 698.82%. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,627.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 11.8%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.