Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 10.50 N/A -2.54 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.71 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dynavax Technologies Corporation and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 703.57%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 88.89% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 45.5%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.