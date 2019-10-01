Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 23.70M -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,365,736,419.64% -190.8% -63.4% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2,463,873,583.53% 0% -128.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.