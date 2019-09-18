Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 17.64 N/A -2.54 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Forty Seven Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 140.96% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 54.7% respectively. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.