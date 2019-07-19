Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 17.25 N/A -2.54 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 231.12 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 637.70%. Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -13.78% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.