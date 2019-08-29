Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.19 N/A -2.54 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Curis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Curis Inc. on the other hand, has 2.47 beta which makes it 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 24.7% respectively. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.