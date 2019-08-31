Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.54 N/A -2.54 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 431.78 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.