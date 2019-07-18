Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

This is a contrast between Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 17.86 N/A -2.54 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 122.17 N/A -2.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s -0.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dynavax Technologies Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has an average price target of $27, and a 612.40% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 18.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.