Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 9.82 N/A -2.54 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 21.40 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 791.09% and an $27 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 43% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.