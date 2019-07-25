Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.53 N/A -2.54 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 840.77% and an $27 average price target. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20.67, with potential upside of 101.07%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.