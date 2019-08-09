Reviewing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 9.82 N/A -2.54 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 791.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 6.4% respectively. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.