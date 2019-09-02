Reviewing Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s results

We are comparing Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.96 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dynatronics Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynatronics Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.07 beta indicates that Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation. Its rival Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Dynatronics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynatronics Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $30.67, which is potential 47.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.