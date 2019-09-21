Reviewing Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s results

Since Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00 Avinger Inc. 4 1.25 N/A -19.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynatronics Corporation and Avinger Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.07 beta indicates that Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Avinger Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Avinger Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynatronics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Avinger Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has weaker performance than Dynatronics Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avinger Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.