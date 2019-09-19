Reviewing Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s results

Both Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.16 N/A -0.25 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 260 6.41 N/A 5.16 40.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dynatronics Corporation and Align Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Align Technology Inc. has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dynatronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Align Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Align Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dynatronics Corporation and Align Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Align Technology Inc. has an average target price of $313.25, with potential upside of 78.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynatronics Corporation and Align Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Align Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Align Technology Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Dynatronics Corporation.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.