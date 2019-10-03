Reviewing Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL)’s and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s results

Both Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.00 8.18M 0.07 15.21 CyberOptics Corporation 14 8.33 6.94M 0.44 30.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dynasil Corporation of America and CyberOptics Corporation. CyberOptics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Dynasil Corporation of America. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Dynasil Corporation of America is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynasil Corporation of America and CyberOptics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Corporation of America 899,197,537.65% 6% 4.1% CyberOptics Corporation 48,094,248.09% 5.1% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Dynasil Corporation of America has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

Dynasil Corporation of America’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberOptics Corporation are 5 and 3.2 respectively. CyberOptics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynasil Corporation of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.3% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares and 62% of CyberOptics Corporation shares. 30.4% are Dynasil Corporation of America’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72% CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71%

For the past year Dynasil Corporation of America has 24.72% stronger performance while CyberOptics Corporation has -23.71% weaker performance.

Summary

CyberOptics Corporation beats Dynasil Corporation of America on 9 of the 13 factors.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.