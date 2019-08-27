Reviewing Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)’s and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.33 N/A -0.23 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors. 43.94% are Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A had bullish trend.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP on 3 of the 5 factors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.