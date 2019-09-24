Reviewing Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)’s and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.40 N/A -0.23 0.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.37 N/A 0.17 19.94

Table 1 highlights Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Diana Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares and 40.3% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares. Insiders held 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 17.8% are Diana Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Diana Shipping Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diana Shipping Inc. beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.