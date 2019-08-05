Reviewing Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)’s and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s results

This is a contrast between Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Heavy Construction and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries Inc. 53 0.48 N/A 1.88 29.42 Argan Inc. 46 1.59 N/A 1.10 37.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dycom Industries Inc. and Argan Inc. Argan Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dycom Industries Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Dycom Industries Inc. is presently more affordable than Argan Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 2.9% Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Dycom Industries Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Argan Inc. has a 0.63 beta which is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dycom Industries Inc. and Argan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Dycom Industries Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 12.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares and 88.3% of Argan Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, Argan Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dycom Industries Inc. -5.03% -8.05% 13.1% -4.17% -37.78% 2.07% Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75%

For the past year Dycom Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Argan Inc.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.