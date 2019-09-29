Reviewing DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DXC Technology Company has 89.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of DXC Technology Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DXC Technology Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 794,419,030.19% 11.10% 4.30% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing DXC Technology Company and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 260.49M 33 13.31 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

DXC Technology Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DXC Technology Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 89.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DXC Technology Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year DXC Technology Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DXC Technology Company are 1 and 1. Competitively, DXC Technology Company’s peers have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. DXC Technology Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DXC Technology Company.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology Company has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, DXC Technology Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

DXC Technology Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DXC Technology Company’s competitors beat DXC Technology Company on 7 of the 6 factors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.