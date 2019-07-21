Reviewing DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s results

Both DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 60 0.72 N/A 4.96 11.57 CDW Corporation 99 0.99 N/A 4.38 23.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DXC Technology Company and CDW Corporation. CDW Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DXC Technology Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. DXC Technology Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CDW Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has DXC Technology Company and CDW Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

DXC Technology Company is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. CDW Corporation has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DXC Technology Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CDW Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DXC Technology Company and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67 CDW Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

DXC Technology Company’s upside potential currently stands at 26.94% and an $71 average target price. CDW Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $113.75 average target price and a 1.10% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that DXC Technology Company appears more favorable than CDW Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DXC Technology Company and CDW Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of DXC Technology Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of CDW Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94% CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45%

For the past year DXC Technology Company has weaker performance than CDW Corporation

Summary

CDW Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors DXC Technology Company.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.