Reviewing DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)’s and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (:)’s results

This is a contrast between DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (:) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Chemicals – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours Inc. 72 0.62 N/A 4.15 17.40 Nexeo Solutions Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7% Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s upside potential is 15.76% at a $82.8 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 0% respectively. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DuPont de Nemours Inc. -2.79% -4.83% -8.61% -14.45% -25.47% -5.17% Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors DuPont de Nemours Inc. beats Nexeo Solutions Inc.