Reviewing DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)’s and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (:)’s results

This is a contrast between DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (:) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Chemicals – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DuPont de Nemours Inc.
|72
|0.62
|N/A
|4.15
|17.40
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DuPont de Nemours Inc.
|0.00%
|3.4%
|1.7%
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DuPont de Nemours Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s upside potential is 15.76% at a $82.8 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 0% respectively. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DuPont de Nemours Inc.
|-2.79%
|-4.83%
|-8.61%
|-14.45%
|-25.47%
|-5.17%
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors DuPont de Nemours Inc. beats Nexeo Solutions Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.