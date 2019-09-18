Reviewing Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Credit Services company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has 4.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.60% 0.90% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited N/A 2 43.48 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The potential upside of the competitors is 126.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s competitors are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s rivals beat Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.