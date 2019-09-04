Reviewing Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Duluth Holdings Inc. has 41% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.3% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.00% 5.00% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. N/A 16 24.06 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Duluth Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

With consensus target price of $20, Duluth Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 117.86%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.37%. With higher possible upside potential for Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Duluth Holdings Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Duluth Holdings Inc. has -51.84% weaker performance while Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Duluth Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Duluth Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Duluth Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Duluth Holdings Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.16. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Duluth Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Duluth Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Duluth Holdings Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.