Reviewing Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)’s and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s results

Both Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty Corporation 33 9.63 360.51M 0.98 34.18 National Storage Affiliates Trust 33 5.73 58.69M 0.02 1514.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National Storage Affiliates Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Duke Realty Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Duke Realty Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Duke Realty Corporation and National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty Corporation 1,082,937,819.16% 7.6% 4.5% National Storage Affiliates Trust 176,246,246.25% 0.1% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Duke Realty Corporation and National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Duke Realty Corporation is $36, with potential upside of 5.08%. Meanwhile, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s consensus target price is $34.67, while its potential upside is 1.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Duke Realty Corporation looks more robust than National Storage Affiliates Trust as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of Duke Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of National Storage Affiliates Trust are owned by institutional investors. Duke Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.91% are National Storage Affiliates Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Realty Corporation 0.09% 4.81% 6.01% 11.36% 16.66% 28.69% National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47%

For the past year Duke Realty Corporation was more bullish than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Duke Realty Corporation beats National Storage Affiliates Trust.