Reviewing Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s results

Both Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 88 2.65 N/A 4.12 21.07 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.49 9.00

In table 1 we can see Duke Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enel Chile S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Duke Energy Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Duke Energy Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enel Chile S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Duke Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Duke Energy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Enel Chile S.A. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Duke Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Duke Energy Corporation has a 5.39% upside potential and an average target price of $92.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Duke Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 3.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation -1.15% -4.04% -3.13% 1.41% 11.51% 0.57% Enel Chile S.A. -4.73% -14.81% -14.81% -2.42% -23.62% -10.51%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation has 0.57% stronger performance while Enel Chile S.A. has -10.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation beats Enel Chile S.A. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.