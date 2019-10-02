Reviewing Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s results

Since Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 93 4.77 727.56M 4.12 21.05 Consolidated Edison Inc. 90 6.27 331.55M 4.36 19.51

In table 1 we can see Duke Energy Corporation and Consolidated Edison Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Consolidated Edison Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Duke Energy Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Duke Energy Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Edison Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 780,392,577.50% 6.8% 2% Consolidated Edison Inc. 367,775,929.01% 8.4% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Duke Energy Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison Inc. has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Duke Energy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Duke Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Duke Energy Corporation and Consolidated Edison Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

Duke Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $93.75, and a -1.01% downside potential. On the other hand, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s potential downside is -2.34% and its average target price is $90.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Duke Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Duke Energy Corporation and Consolidated Edison Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 61.9%. Duke Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation was less bullish than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Duke Energy Corporation beats Consolidated Edison Inc.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.