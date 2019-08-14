Reviewing Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)’s results

We are comparing Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.68 N/A 4.12 21.05 Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.28 N/A 0.06 306.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Duke Energy Corporation and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Duke Energy Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Duke Energy Corporation is presently more affordable than Clearway Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Duke Energy Corporation has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Duke Energy Corporation. Its rival Clearway Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Duke Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Duke Energy Corporation and Clearway Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Duke Energy Corporation has an average target price of $90.2, and a 0.42% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Duke Energy Corporation and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 84.8%. Duke Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Duke Energy Corporation beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.