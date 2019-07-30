Reviewing Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 88 2.65 N/A 4.12 21.07 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.95 N/A 0.20 12.32

In table 1 we can see Duke Energy Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantic Power Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Duke Energy Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Duke Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% 195% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Duke Energy Corporation is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Atlantic Power Corporation on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Atlantic Power Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Atlantic Power Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Duke Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Duke Energy Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Duke Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.65% and an $92.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Duke Energy Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 59.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation -1.15% -4.04% -3.13% 1.41% 11.51% 0.57% Atlantic Power Corporation 5.17% 2.09% -5.43% 14.02% 8.44% 12.44%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Atlantic Power Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Duke Energy Corporation beats Atlantic Power Corporation.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.