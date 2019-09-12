Reviewing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.21 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Legg Mason Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 5.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.39% and 91.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.