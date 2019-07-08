Reviewing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

Both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares and 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.