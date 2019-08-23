Reviewing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.33 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34.33 consensus target price and a 26.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.